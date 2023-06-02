Maryland becomes first US state to make mobile IDs available to both Apple and Google wallet users

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration has rolled out support for Maryland Mobile ID in Google Wallet following a successful beta test that began in December 2022 and the launch of Mobile ID in Apple Wallet in May 2022.

GOVERNOR: Wes Moore

The rollout means that Marylanders can now add their driver’s licence or ID card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet and then use it to prove their identity when travelling by air from either Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport or Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport plus additional airports across the US.

“Maryland Mobile ID is only available to individuals with a valid Maryland-issued driver’s license or ID,” the State says.

“As Maryland Mobile ID serves as a companion to a physical driver’s licence or ID, Marylanders should always carry their physical driver’s licence or ID,” it adds.

“Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service,” Governor Wes Moore said during an announcement of the launch.

“Maryland Mobile ID advances our administration’s work to deliver safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders.”

