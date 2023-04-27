Ardshinbank lets merchants in Armenia accept contactless payments on standard Android NFC devices

Armenia’s Ardshinbank has launched a software-only point of sale (softPOS) solution that enables merchants to accept contactless payments on Android NFC smartphones, tablets and other devices.

Ardshinbank’s digiPOS solution supports payments made using contactless credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and will allow “SME business owners and individual entrepreneurs to receive payments quickly, conveniently and safely anywhere and at any time,” the bank says.

