NJ Transit adds cash top-ups to mobile ticketing app

CASH IN APP: Passengers can now use cash to fund the purchase of digital tickets on their smartphone

Passengers using NJ Transit services across the US state of New Jersey who do not have a bank account or a debit or credit card can now use cash to fund the purchase of digital tickets and passes for travel on bus, train or light rail services on their smartphone.

The NJ Transit app’s new Cash in App feature enables users to use cash to add funds to their My Transit Wallet at more than 1,000 participating retailers, including 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS and Family Dollar.

Passengers wishing to use the feature can go to any authorised payment location, ask to add cash to their NJ Transit wallet and request a cashier to scan the account barcode displayed on their smartphone. They can then add a minimum of US$10 to their account.

“This mobile app upgrade represents a significant leap forward in NJ Transit’s fare modernization program, leveraging technology to add yet another option for customers to purchase tickets and passes,” NJ Transit’s Kevin S Corbett says.

“It also promises to further reduce cash and paper-based tickets, and takes advantage of a statewide retail network to expand access to transit, particularly for the unbanked.”

NJ Transit is promoting the new feature by giving the first 2,000 customers to use it a US$5 credit towards transit tickets and passes.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions