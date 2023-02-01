ST to host NFC for IoT commissioning webinar

SMART HOME: The webinar will explore how NFC dynamic tags can be used to simplify adding IoT devices

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics is to host a webinar on using NFC dynamic tags to simplify the process of adding new IoT devices to an existing network in smart homes and other smart buildings on 7 February.

“In this one-hour webinar, we will discover how NFC can now facilitate IoT device commissioning and improve the user experience,” ST says.

“We will cover the basics and gradually dive into the topic by addressing the latest standards and evolutions around NFC for commissioning.

“You will explore how NFC can be leveraged in existing networks such as Thread and LoRa.

“You will also review the new Matter protocol in the context of smart home applications.”

In addition, the ‘NFC dynamic tags for simplified commissioning’ webinar will include guided hands-on demonstrations based on ST’s NFC ST25DV-I2C Dynamic Tag ICs.

“There will be a Q&A session at the end of the webinar where ST’s experienced engineers will be available to answer your questions,” the company adds.

The webinar is free to attend. Readers can register here.