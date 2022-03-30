Automated kiosk lets customers order contactless burgers in New Jersey

CONTACTLESS BURGER: Customers order on a touchscreen then pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay or card

Consumers in Newark, New Jersey, in the US can now purchase “contactless burgers” that have been cooked by a robot from an automated kiosk in the Newport Centre shopping mall.

RoboBurger enables users to order their burger on a touchscreen and pay for it using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a physical payment card.

The burger is then cooked by the “fully autonomous robotic burger chef” inside the kiosk and delivered “in about six minutes”.

“This restaurant in miniature cooks restaurant-quality freshly grilled burgers from scratch, and it will soon be heading to airports, malls, colleges, offices, factories and military bases across the country,” RoboBurger says.

A video shows how the kiosk works.

