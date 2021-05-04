Porsche lets owners in Australia find, access and pay for parking from their vehicle

SMART PARKING: The Porsche Park app signals on screen to the driver the available entry lanes

Porsche owners in Australia can now be guided to, gain entry to and make contactless payment for off-street parking in the city of Melbourne directly from their in-vehicle touchscreen using the luxury vehicle manufacturer’s smart parking app.

To use the service, owners first register for and download the Porsche Park app, adding their preferred payment method to enable contactless parking payments.

Users can then search for car parks that support the service by opening the app via Apple CarPlay on their touchscreen, select a location and launch real-time navigation.

“Upon arrival, the app will automatically detect a car park entrance via Bluetooth and signal to the driver the available entry lanes via the centre console display of the PCM [Porsche Communication Management] screen,” Porsche explains.

“The driver can then select and open the boom-gate via a button on the display without needing to handle any paper or digital tickets.

“After entering the car park the app will continue to monitor the parking event, with information about cost and duration of stay accessible at any time via the app on your mobile phone.

“When leaving the car park, the driver follows the same procedure as at arrival and a transaction summary is available immediately after exiting the car park.”

“Porsche Park, developed in conjunction with Australian smart parking solutions provider UbiPark, offers the ability to search, navigate, access and pay at selected off-street partner car park locations,” the company adds.

“Initially, all participating locations are in Melbourne, including high-profile sites such as the Melbourne Arts Centre and Rialto Tower.

“Availability is expected to be expanded nationally in the second half of 2021.”

A short video shows how Porsche Park works.

