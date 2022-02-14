NFCW to host Contactless World Congress

NFCW is pleased to announce that registration is now open for Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event that will bring together innovators, policy makers and technical experts from across the globe to share the latest thinking on how to build a contactless world — online, year-round, with no travel required.

“Contactless World Congress provides all the familiar benefits of participating in a physical event plus all the added advantages of an online-first approach, enabling anyone to participate as an attendee, speaker, sponsor or exhibitor from anywhere in the world,” says NFCW editor Sarah Clark.

“The event is hosted within the NFCW Knowledge Centre, providing our 12,000+ members with fully remote, one-click access to all our main conference sessions — with no registration fees to pay.

“Live and pre-recorded webinars, panel discussions, product launches, executive briefings, technical tutorials, case studies, market insights, thought leadership sessions, interviews, live Q&As and more are all supported — all in a fully remote format.”

“Conference programming is directed by the NFCW editorial team, ensuring the event addresses the very latest developments in the market and all sessions deliver strong educational value to attendees,” Sarah adds.

“There will also be a dedicated exhibition hall within our virtual NFCW Expo to let attendees quickly and easily discover contactless products and services, build a shortlist of suppliers and connect with companies that meet their needs.”

Full details of how to register and how to get involved as a speaker, sponsor, exhibitor or member of our panel of experts are available on the Contactless World Congress home page in the NFCW Knowledge Centre.

The NFCW team looks forward to welcoming you to our first live event.

