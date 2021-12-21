Seven in ten UK debit card transactions are now contactless

ADOPTION: There were 1,260m contactless card transactions in the UK during September 2021

Nearly seven in ten debit card transactions (69%) and just over half of all credit card transactions (53%) in the UK are now contactless, according to figures from UK Finance.

The figures also show that there were 1,260m contactless card transactions during September, an increase of 30.5% from 966m in September 2020 and 70.3% more than the 740m recorded in September 2019.

The total value of contactless card transactions in the UK in September 2021 was £15bn (US$19.8bn), up by 30.1% from £11.5bn (US$15.2bn) in September 2020 and an increase of 114.6% from £7bn (US$9.2bn) in September 2019.

“The number of contactless credit card transactions was 28.6% higher than September 2020 and 42.9% higher than September 2019. The number of contactless debit card transactions was 30.7% higher than September 2020 and 75.2% higher than September 2019,” UK Finance’s Card Spending update reports.

