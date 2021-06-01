CaixaBank to let customers access all digital banking services at ATMs

OMNICHANNEL: Users can now access the same services on ATMs as online at CaixaBankNow

Customers of CaixaBank in Spain can now use the bank’s ATMs to access the same online digital banking services and features as those available to them on its mobile app and website.

Its new ATMNow platform also enables customers to withdraw cash “in just two steps” and to personalise the ATM menu to gain direct access to their most used features and options via the machine’s home screen.

“The new platform has been developed with the aim of offering the same banking and image services on ATMs as users experience on CaixaBankNow, the online banking channel accessible via the web and mobile app,” the bank says.

“Through ATMNow, CaixaBank’s full omnichannel nature paves the way for the creation of new services.

“For example, users will be able to set up operations through the app or on the web that they want to execute later at an ATM, upon identifying themselves.

“These new functions are planned to be integrated gradually.”

CaixaBank has installed the ATMNow platform on 50 ATMs in Barcelona and plans to offer the service on more than 9,000 ATMs across Spain “by the end of July”.

In addition to implementing the new platform, CaixaBank is also increasing the number of its ATMs that offer facial recognition as an authentication option from 700 to 1,250 so all its branches “will have at least one ATM integrating this feature”.

CaixaBank began rolling out facial recognition ATMS in Spain in June 2020.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources