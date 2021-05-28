Apple eyes alternative payments with new business development role

Apple is seeking to recruit a business development manager to research and form partnerships with “strategic alternative payment providers”, launch “new programs” and contribute to “business strategy and product roadmaps for the growth of Apple Pay and Wallet Services”, a job advertisement posted by the company reveals.

The advert states that the role will be responsible for Apple’s “alternative payments partnership” programme within its Wallet, Payments and Commerce team. It adds that the company is looking for a “proven professional” with experience of “working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL [buy now, pay later], cryptocurrency and etc”.

Candidates should also have a “deep knowledge of the alternative payments ecosystem, understanding the complexities of funds flow, roles/responsibilities for settlement, relevant regulations and industry standards and the wide spectrum of fintech products”.

Apple has not indicated whether it is actively looking to incorporate emerging alternative payment methods in any specific service, but the job advert does say that the role will be responsible for providing “industry insights and market opportunities to Apple cross-functional teams, including alliance, product, engineering and marketing to influence business strategy and product roadmaps for the growth of Apple Pay and Wallet Services”.

