African payment apps to add ultrasonic authentication for contactless transactions

DATA-OVER-SOUND: Paga Group is adding contactless ultrasonic authentication to its Paga payments apps

Consumers across Africa will soon be able to use Nigeria-based payment services provider Paga Group’s mobile apps to authenticate in-store and person-to-person contactless payments using ultrasonic data-over-sound proximity verification technology.

The company is adding ultrasonic authentication to both its Paga payments and Doroki merchant apps and plans to roll it out as a contactless verification option to some 33,000 merchants and 19 million users.

The contactless solution uses ultrasonic ‘person present’ authentication technology provided by US data-over-sound company Lisnr.

“We are leveraging their technology for both person to business and person-to-person payments,” Paga CEO Tayo Oviosu says.

“This is exciting because people can now pay at a till without being very close to the cashier.

“It also enables us to offer more interesting non-payment use cases for merchants and consumers.

“Our partnership with Lisnr will give us a strong advantage in attaining our goal of 120,000 merchants in the next two years, by offering yet another easy, contactless and seamless way to make payments and drive loyalty with their customers.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources