UK government unveils plans for digital ticketing across national rail network

SMARTER RAIL: Along with digital ticketing will come better access to fare information via a single website

Passengers travelling on UK train services are to get more contactless and digital ticketing options across the rail network and will be able to buy tickets and access fare and timetable information via a single integrated website, the UK government has announced.

The “significant rollout” of smart ticketing systems will include “new ways to pay through contactless Pay As You Go for commuters and in cities, as well as digital tickets for regional, long-distance and frequent journeys”.

The rollout forms part of the UK government’s plans to launch Great British Railways (GBR), a new public body responsible for “infrastructure, collecting fare revenue, running and planning the network, and setting most fares and timetables”.

“GBR will simplify the current mass of confusing tickets with new flexible season tickets and a significant roll-out of more convenient Pay As You Go, contactless and digital ticketing on smartphones,” the UK government says.

“A new GBR website will sell tickets and a single compensation system for operators in England will provide a simple system for passengers to access information and apply for refunds.

“There will remain a substantial and often greater role for the private sector. GBR will contract private partners to operate most trains to the timetables and fares it specifies, with a model similar to that used by Transport for London in its successful Overground and Docklands Light Railway services.”

The UK began upgrading to smart rail ticketing at major railway stations in April 2019.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources