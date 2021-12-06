Sydney to trial multimodal Mobility-as-a-Service app with subscription options

CUSTOMER BENEFITS: Insights from the digital Opal card pilot will be used in the MaaS app trial in Sydney

Transport for NSW is to pilot a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) app in Sydney, Australia, that will enable passengers to plan, book and pay for journeys across both private and public transport services and opt to purchase a prepaid multimodal mobility plan.

It will form part of the NSW government’s Future Transport Technology Roadmap 2021-2024 and follows a year-long project to test a digital version of Transport for NSW’s Opal transit card that will end on 12 December.

“The new trial is expected to give 10,000 users access to a TfNSW app that can be used to plan, book and pay for both public and private modes of transport,” Australia’s IT News reports.

“The app will have an ‘integrated journey planner and choice of a selection of multi-modal subscription style bundles’, though it is not clear which transport modes will be bundled.

“Further details on the trial are expected to be made available in early 2022.”

Transport for NSW has described its digital Opal card pilot as “a great success, providing insight into the customer benefits and convenience of a digital Opal card, customer payment preferences and use of our transport network”.

“These insights will be used to shape the future experience for people travelling on the transport network,” it adds.

