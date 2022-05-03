Fidor Bank to launch biometric payment cards

BIOMETRIC: Users will be able to authenticate contactless payments with their fingerprint rather than a PIN

German online bank Fidor is to roll out biometric payment cards that will allow users to authenticate contactless payments with their fingerprint and without needing to use a PIN.

Customers ordering the biometric card will also receive a fingerprint scanner or “sleeve” that enables them to upload their fingerprint and activate the card themselves.

“The sleeve powers the card and guides the cardholder through the activation process. The recorded individual fingerprint is then converted into an encrypted digital form and stored exclusively on the card chip. The card can then be used at all card terminals worldwide,” according to German media outlet IT Finanz.

