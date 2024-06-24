Delta Air Lines rolls out Tap to Pay on iPhone across its US fleet

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone softPOS technology is now live on all Delta Air Lines US domestic flights, enabling flight attendants to use standard iPhones to accept contactless payments from passengers for snack, premium beverage and other onboard items.

“With the introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone, Delta flight attendants can now bypass the hassle of managing a separate card reader, which often comes with challenges such as maintaining a charge and ensuring connectivity,” payments processor Elavon explains.

“Now, they can leverage airline-issued iPhones that they’re already using for other business uses like checking seat assignments and providing upgrades, to now facilitate secure, seamless, and effortless payments from travelers, enhancing the overall customer experience.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions