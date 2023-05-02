Carrefour Dubai cuts transaction times by 75% with face biometrics

FACE PAY: Carrefour shoppers using the biometric payments system clear the checkout in only five seconds

The average transaction time for customers opting to pay for their purchases at Carrefour stores in Dubai with a biometric payment system using face recognition technology is 75% less than for other point-of-sale (POS) payment systems, the retailer says.

The average transaction time for all payment methods is 20 seconds, whereas customers opting to use the supermarket chain’s recently introduced Face Pay system clear the checkout in only five seconds.

Majid Al Futtaim — the retail giant that owns and operates Carrefour stories in Dubai — launched the Face Pay solution using PopID’s face recognition technology at stores in Deira and Amsaf in February. It enabled customers to enrol for the service through the Carrefour mobile app and then make payments “by smiling at a payment terminal instead of pulling out a phone or card”.

Some 80 Carrefour customers a day are now opting to authenticate POS payments with their face at the two stores where the service is available, Majid Al Futtaim Retail CEO Hani Weiss also told CNN.

Carrefour opened a checkout-free contactless store in Dubai in September 2021.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions