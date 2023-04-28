Los Angeles restaurant chain lets customers pay by face or palm

BIOMETRICS: Restaurant customers can use their palm or their face to verify their payments

Customers at Pho Banh Mi Che Cali restaurants in Los Angeles in the US can now opt to pay for their orders with either their face or their palm using a biometric payments acceptance system.

The restaurant chain specialising in Vietnamese and South East Asian cuisine has added support for face and palm verification for payments at the point of sale and in its self-ordering kiosks.

Pho Banh Mi Che Cali is the first retailer to implement a biometric solution that uses a new payments platform launched by PopID that gives “consumers the option of using their palm or face to make payments and sign into loyalty programs at participating merchant locations”, the biometric payment technology provider says.

“PopID’s service allows consumers to add loyalty account credentials, event tickets and payment methods to their PopID account and then access those resources directly on retailers’ self-ordering kiosks, point of sale systems and payment terminals using secure, consumer-initiated biometrics.

“PopID eliminates the need for consumers to open apps on their phones and scan QR codes to receive loyalty rewards for their purchases.”

PopID has added support for palm verification through a partnership with Redrock Biometrics’ Palm ID platform.

