Budapest to trial open loop contactless fare payments on airport shuttle bus

MOBILE PAYMENTS: Budapest’s airport shuttle bus is piloting open loop contactless fare payment in the city

Passengers travelling on the 100E airport shuttle bus operated by Budapesti Közlekedési Központ (BKK) in the Hungarian capital of Budapest will soon be able to pay their fares by tapping their physical or digital contactless credit or debit card on an on-board reader.

BKK is the first transit authority in Hungary to announce plans to test an open loop contactless ticketing system that enables users to pay for and validate their fares with their bank card, smartphone or smartwatch. It says it will extend the test to other routes “if the experience is positive”.

“The pilot phase is expected to start in early 2023, as a first step on the 100E direct airport bus,” the transit authority adds.

“The aim of the project is to provide BKK’s customers with the most comfortable travel experience possible and to promote environmentally friendly, paperless public transport with another digital solution following the success of BudapestGo.”

BKK launched the BudapestGO Mobility-as-a-Service app in February.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions