Danish rail operator rolls out contactless fare payments on standard Android NFC phones

SOFTPOS: Train staff can now accept contactless fare payments on standard Android NFC phones

Denmark’s state railway operator Danske Statsbaner (DSB) has begun rolling out a software-only point-of-sale (sPOS) solution that enables rail staff to accept contactless fare payments on a standard Android NFC smartphone without needing any additional hardware or accessories.

It allows conductors to accept contactless fare payments on board trains as well as payments for kiosk sales and inspection fees and manage payments via existing app-based infrastructure.

DSB is implementing the sPOS solution on “almost 1,000 smartphones to help ensure a more seamless payment process on board trains” and “expects that all conductors will be equipped with the new payment solution within a few weeks”, technology provider SoftPay says.

“DSB will benefit from having a mobile point of sale enabling all their ticketing functionality via a common smartphone. As they can use their current infrastructure, this can be done with a minimal cost and can be rolled out very quickly.”

