Samsung Wallet to expand to 13 more countries

MULTI-PURPOSE: Samsung Wallet lets users store digital payment, identity cards and more on their phone

Samsung Wallet is to roll out in Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates, enabling users to store their digital payment, loyalty, membership and identity cards, digital keys, boarding passes and other credentials on their compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

“We are focused on bringing the platform to as many markets as possible, as soon as possible, so more Samsung Galaxy users have the opportunity to reap the benefits of the digital wallet,” Samsung says.

“As Samsung continues to collaborate with a variety of trusted partners and developers, the capabilities of Samsung Wallet will continue to grow.”

Samsung originally made the multi-purpose digital wallet app available to Galaxy users in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK in June and has subsequently launched the service in China and South Korea.

It has not confirmed when the service will launch in each of the 13 additional countries and says that the “availability and launch of specific features and supported device models may vary by market”.

