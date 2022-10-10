Google unveils Pixel 7 Pro with support for both NFC and UWB

PIXEL 7 PRO: The smartphone has a UWB chip to support digital car keys and Nearby Share data transfer

Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro smartphone offers both NFC and ultra wideband (UWB) functionality while the two other devices released alongside it – the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch – will support NFC but not UWB.

Google has incorporated a UWB chip in the Pixel 7 Pro to enable “accurate ranging and spatial orientation” as well as features such as UWB digital car keys and Google’s Nearby Share data transfer function, the company says.

“Ultra-technology measures range and direction, so that you can use your phone as a key to unlock your car as you approach. The technology also enables Nearby Share, letting you share photos and files simply by pointing your phone,” the Pixel 7 Pro specifications explain.

Google has yet to confirm which vehicles will support its UWB digital car key or in which territories it will be available.

Google originally announced that it was planning to add support for UWB digital car keys in May 2021.

Apple has included support for UWB since the launch of the iPhone 11 in 2019. Samsung launched the first Android device to include support for UWB in 2020.

