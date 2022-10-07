Korean banks partner with airports for biometric traveller IDs

BIOMETRIC ID: Domestic flight passengers from Gimpo Airport will be able to verify their ID with their hand

Passengers travelling on domestic flights from 14 airports in South Korea can now verify their identity with their hand when checking in for their flight if they register biometric data with one of nine Korean banks and financial institutions before they travel.

The Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) has signed a business agreement with Nonghyup Bank, Daegu Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, Hana Bank, Agricultural Cooperative Federation, Saemaul Geumgo, Shinhyup and Kookmin Bank to establish and roll out the “bio-authentication airport linkage service”.

The service allows passengers who “register their palm vein data and mobile phone numbers at financial institutions and consent to the use of their information at the airport [to] use this pre-registered information at the airport in order to quickly complete the identification process at the designated gate and board the plane” without needing to use conventional ID documents, KAC says.

The service could also be expanded for use in airport duty-free shops and at vending machines, KAC adds.

At launch the service is available at Gimpo, Gimhae, Jeju, Cheongju, Daegu, Muan, Yanyang, Gwangju, Ulsan, Yeosu, Pohang Gyeongju, Sacheon, Gunsan and Wonju airports.

