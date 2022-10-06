EMVCo releases contactless kernel specification to streamline payment acceptance

EMVCo has officially launched the EMV Contactless Kernel Specification detailing the features and requirements for the software used to process transactions in payment acceptance devices such as point-of-sale terminals and ATMs that will simplify and advance global payment acceptance, enhance security, improve transaction speeds and support more reliable data transmission.

EMVCo released a draft version of the specification in May and unveiled further details of how it will address industry demand for simpler contactless acceptance, incorporate enhanced security features such as elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), support biometric and mobile card verification methods, protect sensitive data and mitigate relay attacks in a keynote presentation for Contactless World Congress in September.

The specification will support the development of an EMV contactless kernel that uses existing terminal architecture and “reduce the number of contactless kernels that stakeholders need to support and maintain, creating opportunities for merchants, solution providers and payment systems to reduce costs and improve rollout speed and time to market,” EMVCo explains.

It will also now introduce approval testing for the EMV Contactless Kernel Specification through accredited laboratories and publish a list of approved EMV contactless kernels on its website.

