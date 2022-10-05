UK updates Highway Code to allow drivers to make mobile payments from their vehicle

The UK government has published an updated version of The Highway Code governing the use of public roads that incorporates a clause permitting drivers to make a contactless payment at a contactless payment terminal from their vehicle using their mobile device.

The code otherwise bans drivers from using “a hand-held interactive communication device […] even when the interactive communication capability is turned off or unavailable” whilst driving or stationary in traffic for any purpose other than making a call to the emergency services “when it is unsafe or impractical to stop”.

To make a mobile contactless payment from their vehicle legally — at, for example, a drive-through food outlet — drivers are required to ensure the vehicle is stationary and must receive the goods or services paid for at the same time as or shortly after the payment is made, the code explains.

