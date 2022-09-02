Balmain adds NFC tags to Pokémon clothing range

HYPER-PERSONALISED: NFC tags in the clothing let wearers access an immersive digital experience

Luxury fashion brand Balmain Paris has added NFC tags to jackets and patches in its Balmain x Pokémon range that enable purchasers to unlock rewards and access an immersive digital experience by tapping the tag with their Apple or Android NFC smartphone.

The NFC tags in each of the limited edition jackets and patches link to a “hyper-personalised” and “rich, gamified user experience” within the Pokémon Unite virtual universe that offers purchasers the chance to win prizes including access to a digital Balman fashion set and tickets to the Balmain Festival in Paris.

“This is the first time Balmain has explored NFC technology and, as a luxury brand, we are excited for the continued integration of new technologies, offering our customers an engaging, collectable experience, making our brand more widely accessible to a larger audience than ever before,” Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing says.

Next: Register free of charge for EMVCo's virtual keynote at Contactless World Congress on 7 September