Cartes Bancaires certifies Dejamobile for software-only contactless payments acceptance

SOFTWARE POS: Support for CB cards has been integrated into Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap solution

PARTNER NEWS: Dejamobile has become the first software-only contactless POS solution provider to be certified by French bank card association Groupement des Cartes Bancaires (CB), opening the way for merchants to begin piloting the technology for contactless CB card payments acceptance.

CB has more than 100 member banks and payment institutions located around the world and more than 73.9m cards in circulation. Certification of Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution will enable merchants to accept contactless CB card payments on standard Android NFC phones with no additional hardware required.

“CB has been following the development of SoftPOS technology for a long time,” says CB’s development director Loÿs Moulin. “We believe that it now has the necessary maturity to offer CB merchants innovative and secure collection and contactless payment solutions.

“CB, an innovation integrator, had to support a player such as Dejamobile to enable CB acceptance in its solution. We are therefore very happy that this successful integration has made it possible to launch the first CB SoftPOS pilots.”

“We are very pleased that our contactless payment acceptance solution, ReadyToTap, is the first to bear the CB logo,” adds Ahmad Saif, co-founder and technical director of Dejamobile.

“Beyond consolidating our position as the leader in SoftPOS technology in France, this is good news for merchants and payment players in France. SoftPOS technology has many advantages and like any innovation, it must create trust in order to be adopted.”