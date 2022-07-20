Tequila brand extends use of NFC tags for product authentication and customer engagement

AUTHENTIC TEQUILA: The success of the trial using NFC tags has encouraged Otaca to extend their use

US-based tequila brand Otaca is to add NFC tags that enable purchasers to authenticate their purchase, access information about the brand and place further orders by tapping the tag in the bottle cap with their Apple or Android NFC device to more than 50,000 bottles of its Reposado tequila.

Otaca began trialling the use of NFC tags in October 2021 and has since added them to more than 5,000 bottles of tequila, resulting in increased global sales by making it easier for customers to re-order the product, the company says.

“Each purchased bottle maps a journey, inviting a digital touching with product provenance and authentication upon every consumer NFC tag tap. We’re looking forward to further growth,” Otaca adds.

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.