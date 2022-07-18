Festival food cart operator rolls out contactless payments acceptance on standard NFC phones

SOFTWARE ONLY: Merchants can accept contactless card and Swish payments on Android NFC phones

Food cart service provider FrostHead has provided its sellers at the Lollapalooza outdoor music festival in Sweden with the ability to accept contactless payments for food, drinks and earplugs using a software application that they can download onto a standard Android NFC smartphone.

The software-only sPOS solution enabled FrostHead to deploy its sellers across multiple outdoor locations and to rapidly adjust the number of sellers able to accept contactless card and Swish mobile payments on their NFC smartphone according to demand and without needing to use any additional hardware or accessories.

The Surfpay sPOS app “allowed sellers to meet customers out on the field and in line, as well as enabled adjustments in the terminal fleet minute by minute,” Surfboard Payments – the company that developed the solution – says.

“FrostHead was able to adjust the number of terminals in alignment with not only the staffers working but also the high number of attendees, simply by installing the app on more phones, removing the headache of having to manage external card terminals for the occasion.”

“My plan is to expand in a franchise type of model,” FrostHead CEO Christopher Crystal explains. With this solution, he says: “I can have multiple people, multiple units out working in a very short period of time.”

