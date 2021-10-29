Netherlands clears way for mobile driving licences with mobile vehicle registration certificate trial

The Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) is to trial mobile one-day vehicle registration certificates that enable drivers importing a car to obtain and store the document they require on their mobile device in the first step towards the introduction of mobile driving licences in the country.

The trial follows the adoption by the Dutch national standards organisation NEN of the ISO/IEC 18013-5 global mobile driving licence standard, published in September, and “should clear the way for the mobile driving licence to be issued” in the Netherlands.

“The introduction of a mobile driving licence is one step closer,” Dutch media outlet Computable says.

“There is a new ISO standard that can replace the physical pink pass for a mobile phone version.

“European legislation is being drawn up and the RDW will start with mobile one-day vehicle registration certificates via app from November.

“Issuing mobile driving licences is the logical next step.”

Owners of a car that has not yet been inspected by the RDW require the one-day vehicle certificate in order to drive their vehicle to an inspection station for validation.

