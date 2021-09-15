Google Pay to go live in Israel this year?

Google Pay is preparing to launch in Israel by the end of 2021, following a deal reached by Israeli credit card company Isracard with Google to support payments made with its card via the mobile wallet, local media outlets report.

The announcement comes after Google was reported to have signed similar agreements with Israel’s Bank Leumi and Max’s credit card unit earlier in September.

“These agreements, and those with other banks that are likely to follow, will allow users of the Google Pay digital wallet to make payments using their cellphone at stores with contactless EMV payment terminals,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

“Android users already have digital wallet solutions available from most major credit card issuers and banks, including Bank Hapoalim’s Bit and Bank Leumi’s Pepper.

“However, Google’s entry into the market will likely generate a further buzz and represent another tipping point for the technology’s adoption after Apple Pay’s launch.

“Approximately 70% of smartphones in Israel run on Google’s Android platform.”

Apple Pay went live in Israel in May. Google Pay officially launched its app in Austria earlier this week.

