EXTENSION: Passengers can now make contactless fare payments on all bus services in the Brescia area

Passengers travelling on Brescia Mobilità buses in the northern Italian city and 14 surrounding municipalities can now make contactless fare payments with their credit or debit card or from a digital wallet on their NFC phone or smart watch.

Brescia Mobilità launched the account-based contactless ticketing system on its light metro transit network in December 2019 and has now extended it to all of its 220 buses serving the city and the surrounding area.

“Ticket validators, located at the front of the buses, allow riders to access the service using major contactless credit and debit cards, including Mastercard, Visa, American Express, VPay and Maestro,” says technology provider Conduent Transportation.

“NFC-enabled devices, such as smartphones and smart watches with digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, can also be used.”

“With account-based ticketing, the ticket is not stored on a device or other media, such as a smartphone or smart card, but in the cloud,” it explains.

“This enables a range of devices or media to be securely linked via the cloud to the passenger’s account in the back office, making travel easier and more connected.”

