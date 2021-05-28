German savings banks trial digital receipts for NFC smartphone users

PILOT: Customers paying with a Sparkasse debit card or NFC phone will receive a digital receipt

Consumers in the Cologne-Bonn area of Germany will soon be able to receive digital receipts on their NFC smartphone for in-store purchases at merchants taking part in a pilot of a new digital receipt service being launched by the Sparkasse group of savings banks.

Sparkasse’s bill.place app will be available for NFC-enabled Android and iOS devices, allowing users to automatically receive and store a digital receipt in the app whenever they make a payment at a participating merchant using their smartphone or their Sparkasse debit card.

“Registered customers receive their receipts after payment with their Sparkasse card (debit card) or their NFC-enabled smartphone — there is no need to print the receipt,” Sparkasse explains.

“When paying in cash or by credit card, customers simply have to scan a QR code at the checkout to receive the digital receipt.”

“After a successful pilot phase, we are planning the nationwide rollout,” the banking group adds.

Sparkasse began introducing contactless payments acceptance for merchants with an Android NFC smartphone in April.

