CTA lets Android users tap and pay for transit fares in Chicago

Passengers on public transportation services in Chicago in the US can now use an Android NFC smartphone to make tap-and-go fare payments by uploading the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) virtual Ventra transit card to Google Pay.

Once they have added a new Ventra card or transferred an existing one to Google Pay, users can pay for their journeys by tapping readers at CTA railway stations and on CTA and Pace suburban buses.

“After adding their card to Google Pay, there is no need for riders to unlock their phone; they can simply ‘wake up’ their phone to tap and go with a Ventra card in Google Pay,” the CTA says.

“Within either the Ventra app or Google Pay, customers can see their transit balance, check either pass expiration date, and review their recent travel history. Customers can add transit value and passes from the Ventra app,” the transit authority adds.

The CTA launched the tap-and-go ticketing service for Apple users in October 2020.

