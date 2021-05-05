Aion Bank onboards personal and business customers via NFC

DIGITAL ONBOARDING: Customers can open an account using eID or passport and face recognition

Consumers, retailers and other business customers can now remotely verify their identity when opening an account or applying for a loan with Belgium-based Aion Bank by scanning the contactless chip embedded in an ID document with their NFC smartphone or other mobile device and validating the information via a facial recognition check.

The bank’s digital onboarding service enables Belgian residents to sign up for an account through the Aion Bank app using their ID card, residence permit, Belgian passport or itsme digital ID.

Residents of other European countries, including Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and the UK can also sign up for an account by scanning their passport.

Companies requiring business accounts with the bank must also be tax resident in Belgium but “we are working hard extending our offer. New countries are coming soon”, Aion Bank says.

According to the bank, the digital onboarding process takes no more than 15 minutes and enables loan applications to be processed in 20.

Aion Bank and its Banking-as-a-Service technology provider Vodeno also recently joined Mastercard’s Fintech Express programme.

