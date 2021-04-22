Amazon expands pay by palm technology to Whole Foods Market store

AMAZON ONE: Amazon plans to roll out the palm scanning system at seven other outlets in Seattle

Customers at a Whole Foods Market store in Seattle in the USA can now gain access to the supermarket and pay for their purchases using Amazon’s contactless palm scanning device.

The retail giant has installed its Amazon One biometric access and payments system at the Madison Broadway branch, and says it plans to roll out the technology to seven other Whole Foods Market outlets in the Seattle area “in the coming months”.

Amazon launched its palm scanning technology at two of its Amazon Go stores in the city in September 2020 and has now made it available at 13 outlets locally, including branches of Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star.

