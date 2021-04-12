Long Island University rolls out NFC digital ID cards for students and staff

NFC ENABLED: Students and staff can now use digital ID cards for payments and to access facilities

Students and staff at Long Island University in New York State in the US can now gain entry to campus facilities and make purchases at on-campus food outlets and other stores by tapping a digital identity card stored on their NFC-enabled Apple or Android device.

“Members of the campus community can now add their MyLIU Mobile Card to Apple Wallet or Google Pay and use their iPhone, Apple Watch or Android phone to complete any action that would have previously required a physical ID card,” the university says.

“Users simply place their device near a reader to enter dorms, libraries, fitness centres and other buildings, buy lunch, make purchases at campus stores and more.”

“The move from physical cards to a contactless MyLIU Mobile Card allows for transactions that are safe and convenient, and helps students, faculty and staff to avoid touching the readers or handing their ID cards to someone else,” the university adds.

“Long Island University can also issue school IDs remotely without the need to see students in-person or print and mail physical cards, creating a safer, more cost-effective and more environmentally friendly process.”

