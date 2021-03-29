US city leverages QR codes for contactless Easter egg hunt

EASTER FUN: Kids have to scan the QR code on every egg for a chance to win the grand prize draw

Children in Texarkana on the Texas-Arkansas border in the USA can now take part in a contactless Easter egg hunt by looking for special eggs with scannable QR codes that have been hidden in parks, family-friendly businesses and public locations across the city.

Successful egg hunters receive a secret password for every QR code they scan with their smartphone that they can then upload to an online form and enter a grand prize draw to win an Easter basket.

Participants can receive “eggcellent daily clues to help you find more eggs” on the event’s Facebook page where organisers Healthcare Express will announce the overall winner on Monday 5 April.

