Apple Stores to use NFC tags for enhanced custom notifications?

Apple Store customers may soon be able to receive enhanced custom notifications for subscription services including Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Music by tapping in-store NFC tags.

The NFC tags and QR codes currently deployed in some Apple Store outlets redirect customers to the landing page of Apple service apps, but the iOS 14.5 system update now available to developers in beta incorporates “a new kind of notification to promote Apple’s subscription services,” according to 9to5 Mac.

“While we don’t know the actual purpose of these notifications, they are all built to be triggered through NFC tags, which leads us to believe that Apple plans to use them in Apple Stores around the world.

“Instead of just redirecting the user to an app, iOS will show custom notifications with suggestions for content available on that service. This includes games from Apple Arcade, movies and shows from Apple TV+, and featured music and playlists from Apple Music.”

The system will also prompt non-subscribers to try these services and “may also be expanded to other services such as Apple Fitness+”, the publication adds.

Other features added to the iOS 14.5 system update include allowing Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhone while wearing a mask.

