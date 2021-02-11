Amazon to build digital currency payments solution?

VIRTUAL COINS: Amazon already offers the Amazon Coins digital currency for purchasing apps and games

Amazon is recruiting a tech team that will be tasked with building “innovative payment products for customers in emerging markets” that will enable “customers to convert their cash into digital currency” to purchase “goods and/or services like Prime Video”, a job advertisement posted by the company reveals.

The advertisement for a senior management role in a Digital and Emerging Payments division within the company says that the project will be launched first in Mexico. A second advertisement adds that “owning end-to-end payment experience for our Brazilian customers is also on the plate”.

Amazon has yet to officially unveil the project or indicate the nature of the digital payments products it will be developing.

The company launched virtual Amazon Coins that can be spent on apps and games in the Amazon Appstore in 2013.

