LA Metro lets Android users add their transit card to their NFC phone

TAP AND RIDE: LA Metro users can now use their Android NFC phone to make contactless fare payments

Passengers on public transportation services in the US city of Los Angeles can now add their TAP transit card to their Android smartphone and make contactless fare payments on the LA Metro and 25 other TAP-enabled transit agencies across LA County.

“By adding the TAP app on an Android device, riders can ‘tap and ride’, holding their device near the TAP validator upon boarding a bus or train and the fare is deducted immediately,” LA Metro explains.

“The TAP app allows users to manage their TAP accounts and various multi-modal programmes, such as Metro Bike Share, in addition to planning their journeys with a regional trip planner.”

The service rolled out for iPhone and Apple Watch users in September 2020.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources