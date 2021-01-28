Flipkart lets customers use reward points for in-store payments

SUPERCOINS: Flipkart shoppers cam now use their reward points to make purchases at partner brands

Customers of Indian ecommerce giant Flipkart can now use SuperCoin reward points earned by shopping on the platform to make in-store purchases at retail outlets across the country by scanning a QR code at participating merchants.

The new SuperCoin Pay service will enable users “to pay up to 100% of their bill value across 5,000+ partner stores (online and offline) using only SuperCoins,” the Bangalore-based company says.

“These rewards can be earned on Flipkart and redeemed with a purchase from these partner stores across categories encompassing fashion, food and beverage, travel, grocery, and health and wellness.”

“Flipkart also recently introduced SuperCoin Exchange, which allows customers to exchange their SuperCoins into the partner brand’s rewards points and vice versa, to make purchases at the store,” the company adds.

Brands supporting SuperCoin Pay and SuperCoin Exchange at launch include TimesPoints, Peter England, Cafe Coffee Day and Flying Machine.

