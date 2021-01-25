Fidesmo opens NFCW Expo showcase

FIDESMO: The contactless platform provider enables issuers to connect their cards to a wide range of devices

NFCW EXPO: Fidesmo, a contactless platform provider that makes it possible for issuers to connect payment, transit ticketing and access control cards to a wide range of both passive and active devices, has opened a booth in the NFCW Expo.

Fidesmo works with issuing partners and wearable manufacturers across the Nordic region and beyond, including Mastercard, HID Global, Bancontact, KBC, Swedbank, Nordea Bank, SEB, Mondaine, K-Pay and more.

It also announced a collaboration with Visa last week that will make it possible for any Visa card issuer to make use of Fidesmo’s platform.

“The integration between Fidesmo and Visa’s VTS tokenization platform opens up for any bank issuing Visa payment cards to activate our Fidesmo Pay payment service,” the Swedish tech company says.

“Activating Fidesmo Pay gives customers the opportunity to put a Visa payment card token into a variety of wearables — bracelets, key rings or watch straps, to mention some — to tap and pay on any contactless terminal that accepts Visa.”

“Visa is the world’s leader in digital payments — and partnering with Fidesmo is a perfect example of how we can use our global reach and know-how to bring great technology to life at a broader scale,” adds Hélène Podsadni Nilsson, head of fintech at Visa in the Nordics and Baltics.

“Wearables improve the shopping experience for customers and we are proud to continue our support to develop this technique.”

“Integrating Visa’s tokenization service is a very important milestone for Fidesmo and our ongoing expansion,” says Mattias Eld, the company’s chief executive.

“The collaboration helps us reach a whole new group of cardholders at a large scale, as it opens the opportunity for any bank issuing Visa payment cards to activate Fidesmo Pay.”

