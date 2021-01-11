Dynamo Kyiv to reward soccer fans with digital tokens

DIGITAL REWARDS: Dynamo Kyiv supporters will soon be able earn digital tokens to spend at the club’s stadium or online

Fans of Ukrainian football team Dynamo Kyiv will soon be able to earn digital tokens that they can store in a mobile wallet and spend in-person at the team’s stadium and online at its digital marketplace.

The team-branded Dynamo tokens will be implemented using blockchain-powered technology and form part of a “first-of-its-kind sports ecosystem centered around the fan community” that is “interconnected with an integrated mobile payment infrastructure”.

“Fans will be able to access unique and exclusive experiences by earning digital tokens for ‘social actions’ they take,” says blockchain platform provider Moonwalk.

“For example, they will be able to earn their Dynamo tokens for playing predictive games or engaging on social media platforms.

“To spend these tokens, fans will be able to pay for the opportunity to access merchandise drops or join VIP events, purchase discounted goods throughout the stadium, or pay for digital collectibles only available for holders of the digital tokens on Dynamo Kyiv’s digital marketplace.”

The token-based ecosystem “will also provide robust data and analytics on fan spending and behaviours so Dynamo Kyiv can offer more personalised experiences to their fan base.“

As the partnership expands, Moonwalk plans to offer additional services to the team such as predictive gaming, allowing fans to purchase the digital tokens to further enhance their experiences.”

