Paris to let Apple users add transit cards to iPhones?

SMART TRANSIT: Public transport users in Paris could soon be able to use their iPhone to store their Smart Navigo card

Passengers using public transport services in the greater Paris region could soon be able to store their Smart Navigo digital transit card on their iPhone and use it to make contactless fare payments.

To date, Smart Navigo has been available on Android NFC devices only, but according to a report in Le Parisien, Apple devices will begin to support the service in February.

Rumours that regional transport authority Île-de-France Mobilités would soon be making the service available for Apple users appeared on the RAPT transport network’s Twitter account in September 2020.

“Apple Pay Navigo would be the first native transit card (closed loop) for Apple Pay in Europe; it would also be the first smart wearable for Navigo users thanks to Apple Watch,” Ata Distance comments.

“Apple usually likes to roll out new transit cards with iOS updates. iOS 14.4 would fit a February launch window,” the publication adds.

Smart Navigo was originally made available in September 2019 for Android smartphones operating on the Orange network and certain Samsung devices.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources