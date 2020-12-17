Barclaycard to let business customers issue employees with digital corporate cards that support NFC mobile payments

VIRTUAL: Business customers can now provide employees with digital cards for on- and offline payments

Barclaycard is introducing a service that enables businesses in the UK to provide their employees with virtual corporate cards that can be used to make payments both online and at physical locations.

The feature is being introduced as part of a new Barclaycard Precisionpay Go platform that allows businesses to deploy payments cards quickly and manage corporate spending through a mobile app.

“The new offering enables employees to create their own cards or request cards to be issued to them via their mobile phone, enabling staff to make business payments instantly, without needing to go into the office or even be at their desk,” Barclaycard says.

“The cards will be powered by Visa and, crucially, can be issued for just the amount required, and for a specified period of time, while spend controls can be added to manage user activity on a daily basis.

“Instead of issuing a physical corporate card to everyone in the company, Barclaycard Precisionpay Go allows employers to deploy a different virtual card for each payment made, or a group of payments for a specific trip.”

Support for online payments is already available. “The second phase of the launch, in the first part of 2021, will enable cards to be issued into a digital wallet, for tap and go contactless payments via mobile,” Barclaycard says.

Barclaycard Precisionpay Go is currently available for iPhone and iPad devices with iOS 11 or later.

