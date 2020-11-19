Survey: 4 in 10 US consumers open to receiving offers via NFC, QR and SMS

SHOPPING INTENT: The survey shows many US consumers are likely to respond to out-of-home advertising incorporating interactive technologies

More than a third (38%) of US consumers intending to shop at brick-and-mortar retail outlets on Black Friday and Cyber Monday say they are interested in discounts and offers made via out-of-home (OOH) advertising signage that uses QR codes, NFC and SMS text messages, according to a new survey.

The research by the Out-of-home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), Consumer Shopping Intent — Black Friday & Cyber Monday, also reveals that the percentage of those interested in OOH offers rises to 58% among shoppers planning to spend at least half their holiday budget on the two discount-orientated shopping days.

Clothing, shoes and consumer electronics are among the product categories that generate the most interest in advertising signage offering discounts via NFC, QR code or SMS, the survey, which was conducted with 1,368 US adults in October 2020, shows.

Some 74% of those shopping for clothes and shoes and 58% of those looking for electronic goods say they are interested in promotions offered using these technologies.

In 2020 Black Friday falls on 27 November, with Cyber Monday following on 30 November.

