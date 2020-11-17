Pandemic spurs half of US shoppers to try mobile contactless payments

More than half (53%) of today’s shoppers have used a mobile contactless payment option for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by USA-based Inmar Intelligence.

“Contactless checkout options have grown increasingly popular among shoppers, with 85% of respondents saying that it is important that a retailer offers a contactless payment experience,” the survey reports.

“The most preferred forms of contactless checkout options among shoppers include curbside pickup (57%), buy online and pick up in-store (57%), followed by contactless, in-store self-checkout (56%).

“If a retailer does not have [a] contactless payment option, 28% of shoppers avoid that retailer and choose an alternative that offers contactless payment options.”

