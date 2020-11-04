Google Pay drives user engagement with Go India travel game

REWARDS: Google Pay users collect ‘tickets’ for a virtual journey when they use the payments service

Google Pay users in India can now earn rewards by taking part in a digital travel game and collecting ‘tickets’ for a virtual journey around the country every time they use the mobile payments service on either their Android or iOS device.

The Go India game “requires Google Pay users to virtually visit all cities in India by collecting tickets and kilometres,” The Indian Express reports.

“Once they manage to do so, they will be crowned as the ‘Go India Champion’ and will be eligible to get a cash reward up to Rs501 (US$6.69).

“You can earn kilometres by logging in to [the] Go India game to get a free morning gift every day, pay friends, transfer money to a bank account, pay to a UPI ID, gift a city ticket or share a Go India photo or map.”

Google Pay has launched the game at a time when figures released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) show that the monthly number of UPI transactions in the country topped 2bn for the first time in October.

