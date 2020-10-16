Pret A Manger pilots contactless charity donations in UK outlets

CASHLESS: Pret A Manger customers can now tap their contactless cards or mobiles to donate to charity

Customers of Pret A Manger sandwich shops across London and Manchester can now make cashless charitable donations in store using their contactless payment card or mobile device.

The UK chain has begun trialling contactless donation devices to supplement its in-store cash fundraising for the Pret Foundation, which supports charities working to alleviate poverty, hunger and homelessness.

“The trial was launched two weeks ago and is proving very popular with Pret customers as donations to contactless devices have already exceeded previous cash donations, and increased total donations in stores by 122%,” says GoodBox, the company supplying the contactless donation devices.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources