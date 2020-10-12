Garanti BBVA launches mobile-first credit card

SECURE: The Bonus Diji card’s credentials are stored on the BonusFlaş mobile banking app

Customers of Turkish bank Garanti BBVA can now apply for a mobile-first credit card which combines a mobile wallet that supports QR and mobile payments with a ‘blank’ physical card that comes without a printed credit card number, expiration date or CVC code printed on it.

Instead, the physical version of the new Bonus Diji card’s credentials are stored securely on the bank’s BonusFlaş mobile banking app, Garanti BBVA says.

“BBVA Garanti customers can already apply for their new Bonus Diji card digitally and have it approved in a matter of minutes without the need for a physical signature,” the bank explains.

“Once approved, customers will be able to start shopping immediately, thanks to the built-in QR and mobile payment features, without having to wait to receive the physical card.

“Also, they will benefit from the rewards and promotions offered by Bonus.”

The bank introduced the ‘blank’ credit card because “many customers are concerned about the possibility of having their credit card details inadvertently copied. However, with this new card, the problem disappears.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources